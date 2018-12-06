Image example Govnor Ganduje say im neva collect bribe for im life before

Two months afta videos come out wia Govnor of Kano State for north west Nigeria Abdullahi Ganduje dey collect moni from one contractor, police say no group or pesin don submit report to dem officially, na why dem no fit act on am.

On Thursday one high court rule say Kano State House of Assembly no fit and no get right to investigate wetin dem dey accuse di govnor of, say na only police, ICPC or EFCC get dat right.

Wen BBC News Pidgin contact Muhammad Sambo Sokoto wey be PPRO for Zone 1 Police Command for Kano to ask weda dem go investigate di govnor as court say dem fit, e tok say na for social media and for street dem dey hear and see everything, say nothing official up till now.

"Wetin we go tok be say dis issue as far as police dey concerned neva reach our side. Na for social media and streets e dey exist. Nobody or group don come meet us wit complain on dis issue," im tok.

Na tori pesin Jafaar Jafaar bin first release di video wia di govnor dey collect moni from one man, and since den oda videos don come out.

Di Kano State House of Assembly bin set up committee to torchlight di mata, but as e be so, dem don march break afta court ask dem to stop.