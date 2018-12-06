'We bi Ambazonians' - Cameroon secessionist leaders tell court before deh adjourn case

Image copyright @GovAmba -Twitter Image example Ambazonia pipo na for di English speaking part of Cameroon dem dey

Court adjourn case for Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine oda Ambazonia leaders go 10 January 2019.

De secessionist leaders bin enta court for 9:00 am, as Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe dress for e Manyu traditional attire. All ten of dem look fain, for high spirit, di crack jokes before court president enta and open hearing.

Wen de case start, deh read any man e name, tok e profession e background, wen deh wan read wusai deh komot one by one deh say deh bi Ambazonians. But Colonel Abega Mbezoa tell dem say dat kontri no di exist for now sotei de whole court laugh.

Palava tight for court as two side no gree for de goment lawyer and for witness dem.

De lead lawyer, Barrister Fru John Nsoh explain de mata. "We raise plenti objections for de lawyer weh e di tok for goment and for de list of witness dem. Pawpaw debate go start for January 10", e tok.

Tight security bin bi for military court, deh collect phones dem for pipo keepam before hearing start and afta deh stop pipo for enta say deh no wan make de place over flop.

Sisiku and odas bin appear for front of president for military court e chambers for November 27 and deh read dia charges.

Goment di accuse dem for terrorism, secession, complicity for terrorism, sponsoring terrorism, revolution, insurrection, hostility against state, spreading fake news and threaten state security.

Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe and odas na de leaders for de Southern Cameroons pipo weh deh wan komot from de Republic of Cameroon form dia own kontri, Ambazonia.

Na two years now since de pipo for Northwest and Southwest bin march for protest marginalisation, how deh di spoil dis education and legal system.

De situation don turn na to fight between goment soldiers and separatist fighters, about 30,000 pipo don run go Nigeria. 1000 civilians and 200 soldiers don die and plenti suffer dey for ground.