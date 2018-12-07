Shiite members go enta road again on Friday to protest 'mass killings'

On Friday, members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), wey enta Abuja from different parts of Nigeria, say dem go join dia members enta road in large numbers to do I no go gree on top dia member wey dem allege say soldiers kee for October 2018.

Dis Friday na forty days since Shiite members claim say Nigeria army kee more dan fifty of dia members wen dem enta road for October 27, 29-30 to do 'I no go gree' on top dia leader Ibrahim El Zakzaky, wey goment lock for prison since 2015.

Abdullahi Mohammed Musa, di secretary of di Academic Forum of di Islamic Movement of Nigeria, tell BBC Pidgin tori pesin Onyinye Chime say, part of dia plan for di protest be say, dem go carri di foto of all di pipo wey army kee on dat day enta road as evidence, since army say na only three dem kee.

Dem don also invite human right activists including Christians and pastors to come join dem, and Abdullahi say, im hope say dem go come becos many of di human right members plus pastor dem dey complain say goment security dey threaten dem.

Our tori pesin bin call di Army tok tok pesin, Brigadier General Kukasheka Usman wey tell di tori pesin make im text am di tins wey im want make dia two yan for phone. Afta our tori pesin send am di tins wey im go like yan about, di army tok tok pesin no gree pick calls again.