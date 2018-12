Image copyright LASEMA Image example Forte Oil near Lagos aiport, Ikeja

Authorities for Lagos quench fire on Friday for Forte Oil petrol station near Murtala Mohammed Airport for Lagos.

Adeshina Tiamiyu, wey be general manager for Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confam to BBC say nobodi die or injure.

Tiamiyu tok say, as e dey now evri tin dey under control and dem dey investigate wetin cause di tanker to catch fire.

How fire take start

Tiamiyu tok say 33,000 litre tanker dey discharge petrol wen from nowhere e just catch fire.

Pipo wey dey ground dey suspect say electrical spark for inside di motor na start di fire.

Na di truck and small part of di petrol station na e burn according to LASEMA not di whole station.

Army, Lagos fire service, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Lasema all turn up to to fight di fire.

Anoda tanker wahala for Lagos-Ibadan expressway

As Lasema dey battle di Forte Oil fire for Ikeja, for anoda part of Lagos for Isheri Estate, dem dey fire anoda fire for Aaara bridge.

Di truck 33,00 litre dey travel go Ibadan from Lagos wen e fall yakata scata e petrol for ground afta big pipe wey e jam bin make am somersault for di expressway.

E fit be brake failure or anoda mechanical wahala cause di palava.

Lasema don use crane cari di tanker comot road make anoda wahala no start.