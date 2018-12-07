Image copyright Getty Images

Afrobeats musician Seun Anikulapo Kuti on Friday gbab nomination for di ogbonge 2019 Grammy awards for America.

Kuti di son of music legend Fela and im band Egypt 80 collect di nomination for dia 'Black Times' album for di World Music category inside di 61st Grammy Awards.

Kuti go drag di award wit oda nominees wey include; Bombino (Niger Republic), Fatoumata Diawara (Mali), di Soweto Gospel Choir (South Africa) and Yiddish Glory (Canada).

Seun Kuti: 'Nigeria government never begin fight Herdsmen'

According to di Grammys, di World Category na for albums wey contain at least 51 per cent of voice or instrumental world music recording.

Seun older brother, Femi Kuti, na four time Grammy nominee for 2003, 2010, 2012 and 2014.

Oda Nigerians wey don collect Grammy nominations include juju legend, King Sunny Adé, and late traditional drummer, Babatunde Olatunji.

Kendrik Lamar (left) and Drake go battle diasef for 2019 Grammys

Kendrick Lamar and Drake na dem collect Grammy nominations pass dis year wit eight for Lamar and seven for Drake.

American rapper Lamar nominations na for im work on di soundtrack of di movie, 'Black Panther', while Canada hip hop artist Drake na for im album, 'Scorpion'.

Dis year most nominated artists

8 nominations - Kendrick Lamar

7 nominations - Drake

6 nominations - Boi-1Da, Brandi Carlile, Mike Bozzi

5 nominations - Cardi B, Childish Gambino, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, Maren Morris, Soundwave

Di award go happun on February 10, 2019 for Staples Centre in Los Angeles.