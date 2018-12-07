Image copyright Nigeria Presidency/Twitter Image example President Buhari government reduce money for education from 7.4% to 7% for di 2018 budget

Nigeria goment on Friday put final approve unto di 2019 spend moni plan alias federal goment budget for lawmakers to consider.

President Muhammadu Buhari bin chair special federal executive council meeting earlier for Aso-Rock Abuja wia di presido and im ministers press hand give di spend moni plan wey di executive wan give di National Assembly.

Minister of Ministry of Budget and National Planning Udo Udoma tell tori pipo afta di meeting say: "Di 2019 Budget don ready."

