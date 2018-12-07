Image copyright Nigeria Presidency

Nigeria presido Muhammadu Buhari on Friday close di chapter of any changes wey lawmakers wan see inside di kontri electoral law.

Buhari for letter e write give Leaders of National Assembly say as tins be so, time too dey close to 2019 election for di lawmakers to begin change di law wey concern voting.

Di presido bin first reject to sign di bill for March, wit reasons say di changes wey lawmakers wan see go swallow di powers wey Nigeria election office - Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dey collect from di kontri law book (constitution) to decide ontop election matters, including fixing dates and election order.

Again for di second time National Assembly send am changes wey lawmakers wan see for di corrections but di president again reject to sign di bill for September.

Na for October 23 di lawmakers send dis bill wey Nigeria President reject on Friday.

Section 91 of Nigeria electoral act wey lawmakers amend for October 2018 want make presidents no spend pass 5 billion naira from 1 billion naira wey di 2010 Electoral law tok and make National Assembly candidates no spend pass 70 million naira from di 20 million naira wey di old election law tok.

Wit dis latest one wey President Buhari reject di electoral law amendment all dat one fit don get full stop until afta 2019 election.

Image example Presido Buhari letter to Yakubu Dogara di Speaker of di House of Representative

Image example Presido Buhari letter to Yakubu Dogara di Speaker of di House of Representative - Page 2

