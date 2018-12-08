Nyakim Gatwech: Dis African Model dey shake fashion world wit her dark skin
- 8 December 2018
Dis 24-year-old model wey dey make waves for di fashion industry wit her dark skin wey dey totori pipo.
Nyakim Gatwech parents dey live inside Maiwut, South Sudan, before dem pick race from South Sudan civil war run to Gambela, Ethiopia wia dem born her.
From dia, dem migrate enta Kenya wia dem live dor refugee camps, and finally she migrate to America (USA) wit her family, while she be 14 years of age.
Na Buffalo, New York be dia origanal domot but she later move to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Although she dem no born her for South Sudan, she still considers herself South Sudan citizen.
She begin tink of modelling career afta she do one fashion show for St. Cloud State University.
She don appear for one promotion posters for 2017 film Jigsaw.
See wetin pipo dey tok about her:
Her name is Nyakim Gatwech. She's a South Sudanese model who was told to bleach her strongly dark skin by an Uber driver. What struck me about this story is the level of racial ignorance and slave mindset that still exist in the world today. Society continues to associate 'dark' and 'black' with ugly/degrading/unwelcoming & 'white', 'light' and 'fair' with beautiful/cheerful/embracing. It's a sick phenomenon that bothers me and continues to divide, destroy and disconnect Black America. Anyone that doesn't think this lady is stunningly beautiful & gorgeous should be drug tested!! . . . #QueenOfTheDark #TheDarkerTheBerry #MelaninPoppin #BlackIsBeautiful #AfricanPrincess
"I was asked the other day "how do I feel about being nick name queen of the dark?" My answer was I actually like the name there is nothing wrong with darkness and to be call queen is just Cherry on the top. Black is not a color of sadness or death or evil its just the way it has been portray for so many years. So I am the queen of the dark who bring light and love to those around me❤️😍🙏" #queenofthedark #queenkim_nyakim #knowthyself #blackisbeautiful #darkness
Dipped in the best darkest sweetest succulent chocolate, elegance lacquered with grace, toasted with #beauty. #Goddess #Queenofthedark #SouthSudan #mamaAfrica #empressoftheday @empressoftheday #empress #motherearth #Naturally #Blackgirlsrock #blackgirlmagic #1love❤️💚💛👆👆🙌🙌 @queenkim_nyakim
