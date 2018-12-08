Image copyright @queennyakimofficial Image example Nyakim Gatwech

Dis 24-year-old model wey dey make waves for di fashion industry wit her dark skin wey dey totori pipo.

Nyakim Gatwech parents dey live inside Maiwut, South Sudan, before dem pick race from South Sudan civil war run to Gambela, Ethiopia wia dem born her.

From dia, dem migrate enta Kenya wia dem live dor refugee camps, and finally she migrate to America (USA) wit her family, while she be 14 years of age.

Image copyright Emma McIntyre

Na Buffalo, New York be dia origanal domot but she later move to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Although she dem no born her for South Sudan, she still considers herself South Sudan citizen.

She begin tink of modelling career afta she do one fashion show for St. Cloud State University.

She don appear for one promotion posters for 2017 film Jigsaw.

Image copyright Ben Gabbe

See wetin pipo dey tok about her: