Oby Ezekwesili: "I no dey support pipo to be Gay or Lesbian, pipo dey misinterpret wetin I tell Bisi Alimi"
One woman Presidential candidate for Nigeria 2019 election don come out tok say she no ever tok say she dey support gays.
Oby Ezekwesili, wey be of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria - ACPN Presidential candidate for Nigeria 2019 election on Friday say pipo dey misinterpret her answer to one question wey gay activist Bisi Alimi ask her for Chatham House London.
'As strong Christian wey I be, I no dey support pipo to be gay.' Na wetin Oby tok for one tweet to reply di way pipo cari mata for head.
Dis na after di mata scata full ground for social media wey be say pipo dey yan wetin she reply Alima fit be say she go press hand for gays to enjoy dia constitutional rights if she become president.
As di argument begin hot; Oby Ezekwesili write reply tok say "Dis no mean say me dey support or approve Gay Rights. E be like say some pipo just true true dey confuse Constitutional Rights wey everibodi get weda or not e concern sexual orientation as Gay Rights. Dat one no correct."