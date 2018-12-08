Image copyright Oby Ezekwesili Image example Oby Ezekwesili

One woman Presidential candidate for Nigeria 2019 election don come out tok say she no ever tok say she dey support gays.

Oby Ezekwesili, wey be of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria - ACPN Presidential candidate for Nigeria 2019 election on Friday say pipo dey misinterpret her answer to one question wey gay activist Bisi Alimi ask her for Chatham House London.

'As strong Christian wey I be, I no dey support pipo to be gay.' Na wetin Oby tok for one tweet to reply di way pipo cari mata for head.

Dis na after di mata scata full ground for social media wey be say pipo dey yan wetin she reply Alima fit be say she go press hand for gays to enjoy dia constitutional rights if she become president.

Hmmm. So, my response to a question at @ChathamHouse has been misconstrued and now totally taken out of context by some folks. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) December 7, 2018

As di argument begin hot; Oby Ezekwesili write reply tok say "Dis no mean say me dey support or approve Gay Rights. E be like say some pipo just true true dey confuse Constitutional Rights wey everibodi get weda or not e concern sexual orientation as Gay Rights. Dat one no correct."

This in no way equates or translates to me supporting or approving Gay Rights. It appears that some people are genuinely confusing Constitutional Rights due to every one regardless of their sexual orientation as Gay Rights. That is not correct.

pic.twitter.com/jmo9BCTHUl — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) December 7, 2018

pic.twitter.com/jmo9BCTHUl — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) December 7, 2018