Nigeria biggest music festival go shelle on Friday for Lagos, di kontri bizness capital.

"Di Experience" na di ogbonge music festival wey dey shele for Africa dis evri first week of December.

Dis na some of di top stars wey dey show for dis 2018 gbedu according to Dr Paul Adefarasin wey be di chief organizer and leader of House on The Rock Church.

See top 10 musicians wey go perform:

Ada Ehi na Nigerian international Gospel music minister, songwriter. Di song wey dem take sabi am wella na "Only You Jesus". She start to dey sing for age 10. Dis na her first time for "Di Experience".

Natheniel Bassey na ogbonge Nigerian worship minister, trumpeter, songwriter and music producer. Na one of di pipo wey Panam Percy Paul music influence. Na im be di pesin wey bring di online midnight prayer wey dem dey call "Hallelujah Challenge".

Evangelist Amaka Okwuoha a.k.a. 'Chioma Jesus' na one of di ogbonge Nigerian artiste wey plenti pipo dey follow. She don follow top international stars like Ron Kenoly, Don Moen, Kurt Karr, Juanita Bynum and Lionel Peterson minister for Di experience, before.

Kirk Franklin na gospel artiste, speaker, New York Times bestselling book writer, businessman and humanitarian. Im album "Kirk Franklin" na di first gospel debut album to go platinum. E bin come last year "Di Experience" program.

Tope Alabi na worship minister, music composer and actress. Plenti pipo dey follow am all ova di world sake of her brand of music wey be intense worshipfor Yoruba Language. E don get over 1,000 movie soundtracks.

Tim Godfrey na Nigerian worship minister, music director and producer. Na im be di founder of "Tim Godfrey and Xtreme Crew".

Glowreeyah Braimah na gospel artiste, songwriter, lawyer and social responsibility advocate. She begin dey popular wen she release her song "Miracle Worker" for 2014. Na she dey write scripts for popular children TV program "Semame Square".

Travis Greene na American Gospel musicians and and pastor. E dey 34 years. Im wife name na Jacqueline Gyamfi Greene.

Don Moen na American singer, songwriter, pastor and producer of Christian worship music. E come last di Experience program. E dey 68 years. Im wife name na Laura Moen and e get five children.

