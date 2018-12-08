Image copyright Getty Images

Some Nigerian opposition political party dem dey worry as President Muhammadu Buhari no gree sign di Electoral Act Amendment Bill of 2018 for di third time.

Atiku Abubakar wey be di presidential candidate for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) say im not think say di present administration go fit conduct free and fair election.

No be only him chook mouth for di matter ontop di Electoral Act Amendment Bill. Senator Shehu Sani of People's Redemption Party say opposition to di Bill na no go help democracy.

Skip Twitter post by @ShehuSani Opposition to the Electoral amendment Bill is a disservice to democracy.The Prez should not be in league with those allergic to credible https://t.co/NTJQdh0fj6 can the ruling elites now fear & discard the chariot that delivered them to power,one they showered so much praises? — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) December 7, 2018

Na on Friday presido Buhari close di chapter of any changes wey lawmakers bin wan see inside di kontri electoral law.

Buhari for letter e write give Leaders of National Assembly say as tins be so, time too dey close to 2019 election for di lawmakers to begin change di law wey concern voting.

Di presido bin first reject to sign di bill for March, wit reasons say di changes wey lawmakers wan see go swallow di powers wey Nigeria election office - Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dey collect from di kontri law book (constitution) to decide ontop election matters, including fixing dates and election order.

Again for di second time National Assembly send am changes wey lawmakers wan see for di corrections but di president again reject to sign di bill for September.

Na for October 23 di lawmakers send dis bill wey Nigeria President reject on Friday.

Section 91 of Nigeria electoral act wey lawmakers amend for October 2018 want make presidents no spend pass 5 billion naira from 1 billion naira wey di 2010 Electoral law tok and make National Assembly candidates no spend pass 70 million naira from di 20 million naira wey di old election law tok.