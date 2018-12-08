Nigeria 2019 election: Opposition parties shake head as Buhari bone electoral bill again
Some Nigerian opposition political party dem dey worry as President Muhammadu Buhari no gree sign di Electoral Act Amendment Bill of 2018 for di third time.
Atiku Abubakar wey be di presidential candidate for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) say im not think say di present administration go fit conduct free and fair election.
No be only him chook mouth for di matter ontop di Electoral Act Amendment Bill. Senator Shehu Sani of People's Redemption Party say opposition to di Bill na no go help democracy.
Na on Friday presido Buhari close di chapter of any changes wey lawmakers bin wan see inside di kontri electoral law.
Buhari for letter e write give Leaders of National Assembly say as tins be so, time too dey close to 2019 election for di lawmakers to begin change di law wey concern voting.
Di presido bin first reject to sign di bill for March, wit reasons say di changes wey lawmakers wan see go swallow di powers wey Nigeria election office - Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dey collect from di kontri law book (constitution) to decide ontop election matters, including fixing dates and election order.
Again for di second time National Assembly send am changes wey lawmakers wan see for di corrections but di president again reject to sign di bill for September.
Na for October 23 di lawmakers send dis bill wey Nigeria President reject on Friday.
Section 91 of Nigeria electoral act wey lawmakers amend for October 2018 want make presidents no spend pass 5 billion naira from 1 billion naira wey di 2010 Electoral law tok and make National Assembly candidates no spend pass 70 million naira from di 20 million naira wey di old election law tok.