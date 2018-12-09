Image copyright Today’s Catholic/Joe Romie

Jessica Hayes buy everything wey woman need to marry, like wedding gown, ring and veil, wear am go church.

She stand for altar face bishop for her marriage ceremony but di thing be say no man dey by her side.

Hayes say she wan marry Jesus Christ.

Di 41 year old na consecrated virgin dis one na women inside Catholic Church wey don decide to give themselves to God as bride.

Even inside di Catholic church, consecrated virgins no dey popular na less dan 50 years na im di church sanction am.

Consecrated virgins dey wear ring as sign of dia commitment to Christ

For di consecration ceremony, di pesin wey dress like di bride, go vow and promise God say she no go sleep with man again for her life or get any romantic relationship.

Di women dem go also wear wedding ring - as sign of dia commitment to Christ.

Ms Hayes say pipo dey always ask her: 'whether she don marry? '"na wetin she tok. She dey di list of BBC 100 Women dis year. "I go just tell dem say I dey like religious sister, wey commit herself to Christ but di only difference na say I no dey live inside church I dey live outside."

She be di 254 "brides of Christ" for America, according to United States Association of Consecrated Virgins (USACV)- dem get different kain of handwork from nurse to psychologists, accountants to business women and fire fighters.

Na at least 4,000 consecrated virgins dey dis world, according to one report for 2015. Unlike nuns, consecrated virgins no dey live inside closed communities or wear special cloth; dem get work and dey support themselves.

Nothing like dat dey for men inside Catholic Church.