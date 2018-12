Image copyright AFP Image example PDP don condemn di freezing of Peter Obi account

Introduction: Nigeria main opposition peoples democratic party on Saturday night claim say di kontri corruption police EFCC don freeze all di bank accounts wey belong to dia party Vice-Presidential candidate and im family.

Skip Twitter post by @OfficialPDPNig 1. Freezing of Peter Obi’s Account: We condemn in strong terms the stoppage of transactions on all accounts belonging to our Vice presidential candidate, @PeterObi, wife, his family members and their businesses by agencies of the @MBuhari failed administration. pic.twitter.com/nuHOhjUruJ — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) December 8, 2018

But di Economic & Financial Crimes Commission say dia hand and leg no dey inside dat mata.

Peoples Democratic Party don condemn di freezing of all bank accounts wey belong to dia Vice-Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, im wife & family members and dia business dem.

Tok-tok pesin for di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),Tony Orilade say di agency hand and leg no dey inside di mata, according to tori pipo Channels TV.

For di statement wey PDP tok tok pesin Kola Ologbondiyan carry come out, e claim say since Peter Obi become dia vice-presidential candidate, na so so threat e dey get.

E include threat to im life and those of im wife and pikin.