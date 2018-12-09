Thousands of pipo na im come out to join CarFreeDay wey dey hpappun for di first time inside Ethiopia.

Di car free day go happun every oda Sunday for December beginning today till di end of di month. Dem go close down di roads till lunchtime wey be 12 noon during these days.

Di kontri Ministry of Health na im launch di Nationwide CarFreeDay to encourage people to make dem no drive dia car instead make dem waka, run and run bike.

Today, dem clear major roads for 7 cities including di capital Addis for hours for pipo to do exercise and health screening.

Dis na some oda foto of how Ethiopians take observe am.

Image example Ethiopia Health ministry na im lauch di car free day

Image copyright AFP Image example Plenti pipo na come out for di car free day for Ethiopia

Image example dem clear major roads for 7 cities including di capital Addis for hours for pipo to do exercise and health screening.

Image example Car Free Day na to encourage people to make dem no drive dia car instead make dem waka, run and run bike.