Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe lose en WBO world super bantamweight title after eight months

Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe lose en WBO world super bantamweight title which he win early dis year to Mexican, Emmanuel Navarrette after dema fight for New York.

All di three judges score di fight 116-112, 116-112, 115-113 in favour of Navarrete which make he carry the day.

Isaac Dogboe around April dis year become world champion after he knock out Jessie Magdaleno for di 11th round inside, wey later in August he finish Hidenori Otake for di first-round inside.

Ghanaians make sad sake di defeat wey Royal Storm chop, some enter social media dey talk dema mind for there.

After di fight Dogboe talk say "E be great fight, wey Emmanuel Navarrete fight like true Mexican warrior… di best man wey win tonight."