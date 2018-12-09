Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed don deny di tori wey dey fly upandan say im tok say president Muhammadu Buhari no sabi speak im native Fulani language again sake of di operation im bin do di time e sick.

Oga Mohammed tell BBC pidgin say di tori na fake news and di opposition get hand inside.

"I bin dey Istanbul, I come back form Istanbul on Friday morning, so for where I tok am? Who interview me?"

"Say I dey Istanbul between Sunday and Friday na public knowledge, very annoying, you see wen I launch di war against fake news, I know di danger wey we go face, I know say di opposition get notin to campaign so dem go do fake news." Na so oga Lai tok.

This no go be di first time wey tori don spread like wide fire to make pipo ask qweshion say who be di man wey dey rule Nigeria.

Di tori say president Muhammadu Buhari don die and na im clone dey rule di kontri never still comot pipo mouth, di rumour say na one Jubril from Sudan dey rule Nigeria don reach plenti pipo ear both inside and outside di kontri.

Oga Mohammed tok say di clone tori na one wey surprise am.

"E go shock you say pipo wey dey intelligent, educated, believe am, how you go believe say 36 ministers go dey and president wey dem clone go dey and dem no go know? Di president go even go Djamena tok about tins im do before, go Poland and pipo no go know?"

"Di opposition no get anytin to campaign on so dem go influence pipo, I dey see Mr president almost everyday either because we get courtesy visits or council meetings or we get private meetings and me for my age I no go know say no be di same pesin abi? "

"Wen pipo make up dia mind, e no get anytin dem no go believe. If pesin decide to do fake news, im no nid any reason." Na so Oga Lai tok.

Mohammed also add say opposition no get anytin to campaign wit both past and present, say dem no go fit challenge di ruling party ontop facts and figures.