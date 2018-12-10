Image copyright Twitter/PaulUsoroSAN Image example Usoro say Buhari must make sure say im fight against corruption no get partiality inside

Di President of di Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro (SAN), show for di Federal High Court, Lagos on Monday ontop one money laundering case wey goment bring against am, local tori dey report.

Nigeria corruption police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) bin accuse Usoro say e use mago mago take collect and spend N1.4 billion ($3.9 million), money wey belong to Akwa Ibom State Government.

EFCC bin claim say one big money enta Usoro account wey im need to come explain to dem wia e come from.

"Under interrogation, Usoro claim say di different different money wey im collect from Akwa Ibom State Government, under di administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel na payment of "legal fees" for work im do".

Money wey Usoro say nobodi get right to question because na between client and lawyer.

Usoro, for statement wey im release ova di weekend hail President Muhammadu Buhari for im fight against corruption since im enta power for 2015, but also draw ear give im administration not to do partiality, say even di "trial of pipo wey dem accuse of corruption no suppose get any kain corruption inside".

Na only on Sunday 9 December, Buhari announce Usoro as one on di committee members for Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary.