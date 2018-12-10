Image copyright Getty Images Image example For north west Nigeria, card readers no work well well during di 2015 elections but dem use manual way to do verification

Director of Media for Nigeria President Campaign Organisation Festus Keyamo don deny say di president no wan make voters use card reader for di 2019 elections.

According to Keyamo, president Muhammadu Buhari naim torchlight one mistake inside di electoral bill wey lawmakers carri give am to sign for August, as e no mention say voting must use card reader.

Keyamo claim say if to say Buhari no wan make voters use card reader for di 2019 elections, like some pipo dey yarn, na dat time im for don quick-quick sign di electoral amendment bill into law.

Di West African kontri na one of di few kontris for di continent wey introduce electronic machine to verify voters afta kontris like Namibia, but unlike di Southern African kontri, Nigeria bin experience plenti problems wen dem use am for 2015.

Dis fit be di reason why Keyamo tok say technology fail for di Nigeria elections 3 years ago, like e fail for Kenya last year.

"Many case dey wia di machine no work... and we dey tok of situation wia you want as many pipo as possible to vote", na so di lawyer wey turn to tok-tok pesin tok.

Image copyright FESTUS KEYAMO/FACEBOOK Image example Keyamo na Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)

"Wetin di president dey tok be say make we use card reader only afta di 2019 elections because we neva test di system well-well on small elections like bye elections."

According to Keyamo, one main issue wey Buhari get with di electoral amendment bill be say inside am, chance no dey say for manual way of verification, like e happun for 2015. Di bill dey say if di machine get fault wey no fit make dem verify pesin, then no oda way dey ground to allow di pesin vote.

"And di 2015 law allow for manual verification... and even dat na one wey di PDP goment bring come, so why dem come dey run for di law wey dem do?" Na so Keyamo tok.