Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigerian soldier on patrol for Damask town, north east Nigeria

Nigeria chief of army staff Lt. General Tukur Yusufu Burutai say di Army na organisation wey dey promote, protect and support human rights for dia military operations.

Oga Burutai tok dis on Monday to mark dis year Human Rights Day, wey be special occasion wey UN don keep to shine eye for human rights mata all over di world.

But as Oga Burutai dey tok dis, Amnesty International say make di International Criminal Court (ICC) suppose open big investigate unto suspected human rights abuse wey Boko Haram and military commanders don do.

Amnesty also accuse goment for Nigeria unto say dem no try to drag pipo wey get hand inside insecurity mata go court.

BBC Pidgin tok to Nigeria Informationa and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed but e tok say e no go tok until e cari eye see di report.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Attack for market for north east dis year

Di international rights group say, ''Nigerian goment no wan do dia duty as member of ICC to investigate and prosecute both Boko Haram and di Nigerian military''.

Amnesty tok na reaction to report wey ICC just publish wey show say Nigerian goment no dey try hold anybodi for wahala wey dey shele.

ICC report for Nigeria security mata

ICC chief prosecutor Fatma Bensouda bin launch pre-investigate into di mata for 2010 wey torchlight eight possible cases dem of war crimes and crimes against humanity since di wahala begin.

Dem release di report for December 5 wey say six cases wey dem fit hook di jihadists include di kill kill of civilians, mass kidnapping, attacks for schools, church and mosque dem, sexual violence, plus to dey use pikin soldiers for war.

Di oda two wey involve attacks on civilians, mass arrests and to dey detain suspects, abuse, torture and execution na for di hand of military.

Boko Haram Islamist attacks don kill more than 27,000 people and cause 1.8 million to run comot dia house for northeast Nigeria since 2009, wey don cause big humanitarian crisis.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Buhari wey visit Maiduguri, Borno state dis November don change di commanders wey in charge of di north east Operation Doyle

President Muhammadu Buhari, wey imsef na former military ruler, for June 2015 promise "nutin wey l no go do to promote rule of law and deal wit all cases of human rights abuses".

Bensouda gree for her latest yearly report wey comot for December 5 say Nigeria don dey try small small to investigate some of dis crimes.

She tok say goment don dey try to cari Boko Haram members go court but dem no dey touch dia soldiers "since Nigerian authorities dey usually deny any kain blame".

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Millions of Nigerians dey live foe IDP camps sake of di wahala for di north east

Amnesty no dey shine teeth for Nigeria

But Amnesty International feel say Nigerian authorities dey use feem trick disguise di real tin wey dey ground, dem dey form say dem dey deal wit di wahala but di koko be say very little or even nutin dey happun.

Amnesty International Africa director for research and advocacy Netsanet Belay tok for statement say, ''Di office of di prosecutor suppose sharperly open "full investigate into di wicked tins wey dem don do for northeast Nigeria,"

Mr Belay say since goment for Nigeria dey only prosecute pipo sey be members or supporters of Boko Haram instead of di wicked crimes dem dey do, e dey obvious say authorities don do only lightweight criminal case for Boko Haram mata.