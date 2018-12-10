FAAN don cancel plan to block planes to land for MMA2 Lagos and three oda airports for Nigeria
Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria on Monday morning cancel dia withdrawal of service notice to Murtala Muhammed Airport Two Lagos plus plus airports for Calabar, Kebbi and Gombe.
Tok tok pesin of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, tell BBC Pidgin say all di airports wey di mata affect don agree to resume tok tok wit dem unto how to pay di gbese wey dem dey owe.
"We dey resume negotiations dis Monday morning, na im make we dey put di withdrawal notice on hold" na so she tok.
FAAN bin announce say dem go stop fire cover and security services to MMA2 Lagos, Gombe and kebbi airports plus Calabar airport sake of moni dem dey owe FAAN.
Flights dey fly and land by 7am wen our reporter reach MMA2 wey follow for airports wey di mata suppose affect.
Airport workers wey no wan make we tok dia names say nothing dey happen and passengers no dey stranded.
Passengers dey collect dia tickets to use fly.