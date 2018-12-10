Image copyright Getty Images

Ground bin shake gbi-gbi-gbi for parts of Greater Accra Region inside Ghana on Sunday morning wey make pipo for di area fear.

Di area wey foundations of building shake na for Weija, Gbawe, McCarthy Hill inside Ga South Municipality.

But warning for am bin don come before di Sunday, 10 December gbege.

Tori be say one Netherlands-based, sabi pesin (planetary geometry analyst) bin don draw ear give pipo on Ditrianum.org say earth shake shake fit happun for di world anywia on Sunday.

Di Ghana Geological Survey Authority sef over di years don wan public not to build near wetin dem dey call earthquake zone, but e be like Ghanian pipo no dey obey di order.

BBC Pidgin dey work ontop one report wey go torchlight a report di information from di joinbodi from Netherlands, di Ghana Geological Survey Authority on the mata of safety, and evacuation of residents.