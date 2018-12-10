Image example No hope for Port Harcourt building collapse victim wey trap inside according to NEMA

'If anybody wey trap inside di seven storey building fall down for G.R.A Port Harcourt, southern Nigeria on November 23 dey alive na miracle, according to one oga for National Emergency Management Agency NEMA

Two weeks don waka pass afta di building collapse but pipo still trap inside and family members wey dia relatives tap inside rescue work dey waka like snail speed.

Ejike Martins Udeinya, di Zonal Cordinator of NEMA for Port Harcourt, tell BBC News Pidgin say now dem don enta recovery of bodies from di site for di rescue work.

Image example Di seven storey wey fall down suppose be five story for di building plan wey goment approve.

'Di possibility say pesin still fit dey alive dey becos some pipo fit survive for 21 days before dem finally die'.

Oga Udeinya tok say dem dey search, dey try to break to di basement, if dem see any pesin still alive, na to di glory of God.

As tins dey so, dis na wetin we know so far:

31 pesins na im come out alive from di building

15 pesins dey confam dead from di 7 storey building wey collapse for Port Harcourt south south Nigeria two weeks ago and 31 pesins dey alive.

Police don arrest di owner of di building, di site engineer and architect and dem dey help dem for dis investigation.

Rivers State goment don set up seven man panel wey go chook eye inside wetin make di building collapse and Justice Adolphus Enebeli be di head. Dem get 30 days to bring report and sanction for pipo wey get hand for wetin happen and dem don start work.

Nobodi fit tok di number of pipo wey bin dey inside di time wen e collapse as e be say na di day wen all workers come collect money na im di house fall down.

Image example If anybody wey trap inside now dey alive na miracle - NEMA

Some family members of pipo wey trap inside di building say God still fit do miracle and dia pesin come out alive but at least make dem see body dem for take go bury.

Okechukwu Abba brother, 38 year old Kingsley Ogbonna Abba na one of di workers for di building wey trap inside and dem neva see am. Im come with oda family members and Kingsley wife, Chinyere to see if dem fit see im body, carry am go bury.

Image example Okechukwu Abba rother still trap inside

Im tell BBC Pidgin say, "from dat Friday wey dem come dis work till today, im neva come back house. So we know say sometin is wrong. By di grace of God, if they can be fast enuf to open dat place, if possible by God, my brother fit dey alive but if my brother don die too, make we see di dead bodi go bury."

Okechukwu and many oda pipo wey still dey go dia dey hope to see dia pesin say di rescue work no dey fast enough, say dem for save many more pipo but di NEMA Cordinator say e no be so because di way di building collapse naim dem go follow take do di rescue work.

Image example Ejike Martins Udeinya

Di NEMA Zonal Co-Ordinator say right from di first day wen di building collapse naim everybody wey suppose dey ground both goment and security pipo dey dia dey try see how dem for rescue pipo and since dat time dem neva rest.

"Our search and rescue officers dey ground and e get one equipment we call MICU Mobile intensive care unit. Na box wey get so many equipment wey help dem for here. We even call all dis big construction companies because na dem get di big big machines wey fit break down all dis tins and dem dey work. We even get life locator wey for place wey plenti tins fall and pesin dey inside, dem fit use am locate weda anybody heart still dey beat and from dia dem go know dat human being still dey here and all dis tins we bring am come here." Na so im tok.