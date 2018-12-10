Image copyright Nigeria Presidency Image example Presido Buhari dey shake Senate President Saraki

Nigeria election office - Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dey plan to meet political oga dem dis week, according to local tori.

Di meeting fit be on top di Electoral Act wey President Muhammadu Buhari reject to sign into law on Friday.

Plenti Nigerians, especially opposition politicians don dey para since wey di president reject di bill for di fourth time.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Civil society activists tok to BBC Pidgin Reporter for Abuja on how dis go affect di 2019 election.

Ene Edeh wey be oga kpata-kpata for Women Gender Advocacy say di federal goment get hidden agenda na im make dem no wan sign di electoral act into law.

" if di election get K-leg and fight -fight come break out, na women and pikin dem go suffer am"

"Dis na why di federal goment and legislature must ensure say dem give Nigerians beta election" she explain.

Nigeria presido Muhammadu Buhari on Friday close di chapter of any changes wey lawmakers wan see inside di kontri electoral law.

Di law na to make di 2019 election pure like virgin but for di fourth time now, presido refuse to sign am into law.

Buhari for letter e write give Leaders of National Assembly say as tins be so, time too dey close to 2019 election for di lawmakers to begin change di law wey concern voting.

But Simon Itodo wey be oga kpata-plata of YIAGA Africa say di reason wey presido give not to sign di bill show say di goment no dey committed to electoral reform.

" President Buhari don fail common Nigerians on top promise say e go provide dem beta election.

" if dis election get mago-mago di presidency and National Assembly dey responsible" im explain.

One of di option for ground now na for di National Assembly to get 2/3 of dia members den overide goment decision.

Image example Simon Itodo

But Daniel Bwala wey be ogbonge lawyer say dis kind action fit cause plenti constitutional wahala as e go land dem for court.

" pipo go cari di case go court and dat one fit drag do election go back and dat one fit lead to shifting di election" I'm explain.

Image copyright Daniel Bwala

But Ezenwa Nwagu wey di chook eye for election mata say dat one na lie as di National Assembly get ogbonge power to overide di president Buhari decision.

" Dis electoral act focus on integrity as a president wey don suffer election wuru-wuru well, one expect say e suppose sign di bill into law."

E say politicians for Nigerians dey make sure say di kontri no take advantage of di technology for di election as na di only way electronic wey election rigging fit stop.

Image copyright AHMAD BASHIR

Although e neva dey clear wetin di decision of di National Assembly on top di mata if dem resume meeting on Tuesday, many of those wey BBC pidgin tok to want dem to do wetin dem call 'di needful' to save Nigeria democracy.

Di needful na say make dem lawmakers) use dia powers wey law book (1999 Constitution) give dem to force di bill down di throat of President Muhammadu Buhari.