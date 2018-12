Image copyright Other

University lecturers strike for Nigeria continue on Tuesday afta tok tok to try end or suspend di strike no get head last night.

Monday night meeting na di number five meeting since Nigeria University lecturers on November 4, 2018.

Federal Goment team wey Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige lead bin follow ASUU executives wey di National President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi dey lead meet on Monday night for Ministry of Labour office Abuja.

Di meeting wey even Ayuba Wabba wey be oga of Nigeria Labour Congress attend no fit reach any conclusion and dem don plan to meet again on December 17.

Di meeting na to find solution on how to end di ongoing strike and review di September 2017 Memorandum of Action.

Di Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, say goment dey take all necessary steps to address ASUU demands.

"Consider say na di implementation of memorandum of action wey we agree to for 2017. Some of di areas we don comply wit but some dey wey wwe nevar deal wit,"Im tok.

University lecturers don dey on strike since November 4 and Monday make am five weeks.

Na three reasons dey make university lecturers strike dis time; one na say dem want federal goment to increase moni dem dey give universities; two na say federal goment dey try increase school fees wey student dey pay and three na say dem no want goment to create Education bank.

Mr Ngige earlier tok say di meeting with di university teachers dey come late due to di minimum wage negotiation wey Nigeria Labour congress dey demand.