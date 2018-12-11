Image example 1527 students wey suppose don graduate for di 2015/2016 academic session go benefit from dis court judgement

One federal goment university for southern Nigeria tell BBC News Pidgin on Tuesday say dem don file appeal against one court judgement wey say make dem give certificate to one group of students wey dem bin deny graduation for 2015/2016 academic session.

Federal High Court on November 21 give judgement wey order University of Port Harcourt to within 14 days give graduation certificates to dia students wey dem comot sake of dem pay school fees late and mobilise dem for National Youth Service. Dat 14 days expire last week Friday wey be 7 December.

'Di University file di appeal for in principle becos na dia fundamental right' - Lawyer to di university Emeka Njoku tok.

Njoku add say dem also file stay of execution of di judgement until dem hear di appeal case finish, but dem don dey tok wit lawyers to di students on how dem go settle evritin.

Justice Hilary Oshiomah of Federal High Court 4 Port Harcourt sama University of Port Harcourt order say make dem give some students wey graduate for di 2015/2016 academic session dia certificate and mobilise dem for NYSC within 14 days and give those wey don pass di age exemption certificate.

"We no dey satisfied with di judgement, no date yet na only di motion for stay of execution of judgement wey dem don fix for 17 January 2019 but di parties dey tok without sentiment to di appeal, dem dey look for way dem fit settle out of court as di school dey willing to graduate di students. So di appeal just dey on principle to challenge some of di court pronouncement but di issue to let di students go we dey look for ways to resolve di mata." Na so UNIPORT lawyer tok.

But Kingdom Collins Chukwuezie wey be lawyer to di group of students wey cari Uniport go court tell BBC News Pidgin say true true dem bin don begin to dey tok about some aspects of di judgement like di one make di University give dem dia certificate and mobilise dem for NYSC quick quick and di one dem no go apologise to di students for National newspapers and refund dem dia money but wen dem still dey discuss, di University go file stay of execution and appeal, say dat one na betrayal.

"Becos di students want make dem mobilise dem for NYSC dis year and give dem dia certificate, dem say make dem no worry for di apology or to refund dem di money even though di court order am, only for dem to turn back go file appeal and stay of execution of judgement. So dat application don betray our discussion. E dey in bad faith because e show say dem no dey ready to give dem dia certificate. Na betrayal." Na so Chukwwuezie tok.

Di mata go come up for 17 January, 2019.