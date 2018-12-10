Image copyright Instagram/@symplysimi Image example Simi and Adekunle Gold don get rumour no be today, and e no help say e don show for all her events dis year

Nigeria female artist Simi don collect plenti accolades for dis year and decide say she go end am with her second solo concert for Lagos.

Dis one na afta her performance for London for November wey make pipo sama am plenti accolades.

But tins start to dey look interesting from di beginning even before di show start.

Dis na from Simi cincert wey hold for November for London

Di show no start on time

Di show suppose start by 6pm on Sunday December 9 wen by 10pm Simi still neva show to perform, pipo start to dey para ontop social media.

But for social media today, Simi herself comot to tok wetin cause di delay for di show and to tok sorry give her fans.

Skip Twitter post by @SympLySimi I’m sorry 😢 I’m probably more upset than everyone, but I accept responsibility.



There was a show here the night before and it took forever to clear out and set up. I didn’t even have time to soundcheck. I apologize.



That said, I’m so thankful to every1 that came and stayed 💙 — Simi (@SympLySimi) December 10, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Monsiuer_T If Simi kept y’all waiting for 3 hours are you sure Wizkid will come at all? — Buen Chico (@Monsiuer_T) December 9, 2018

Chemistry with Falz and Biology with Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold go Instagram to defend di singer, im try explain on her behalf say tins dey happun wey fit make artistes no perform on time, dis on start rumour again about weda di two superstars true-true dey date.

As for Falz, na di wey im cari imself enta stage with Simi shut down show naim totori pipo.

As Video of one of di songs wey dem do since 2016 'Chemistry' land for May dis year.

Di love triangle rumours wey dey fly between dis three no be here.

Skip Twitter post by @jeseeker1 Falz n Adekunle always come through for simi😍 it's so beautiful to watch — Jeseeker ❤❤ (@jeseeker1) December 10, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @boboskylarme Simi prolly couldn’t make it because she couldn’t decide which one she likes most between adekunle Gold and falz. Come next year. — KASHIMAWO (@boboskylarme) December 9, 2018

Las las di performance sweet everyone for bodi

Simi na one of di trending artists for Nigeria now wey dey perform with live band as odas na pipo like Adekunle Gold and Johnny Drille.

Pipo gbadun her live performance say with all di stress of wetin happun before di show start sef, she no miss one note for her singing.

Skip Twitter post by @GbemiEreku Simi’s vocal performance yesterday was very spectacular.



She was singing live all through and she hardly missed a note.



Very very exceptional around here.



Stagecraft probably still needs work but her vocals were excellent!



A++++++++ — 🇳🇬 🎵 (@GbemiEreku) December 10, 2018