Simi Live in Lagos Concert cause tok, totori and vex pipo
Nigeria female artist Simi don collect plenti accolades for dis year and decide say she go end am with her second solo concert for Lagos.
Dis one na afta her performance for London for November wey make pipo sama am plenti accolades.
But tins start to dey look interesting from di beginning even before di show start.
Di show no start on time
Di show suppose start by 6pm on Sunday December 9 wen by 10pm Simi still neva show to perform, pipo start to dey para ontop social media.
But for social media today, Simi herself comot to tok wetin cause di delay for di show and to tok sorry give her fans.
Chemistry with Falz and Biology with Adekunle Gold
Adekunle Gold go Instagram to defend di singer, im try explain on her behalf say tins dey happun wey fit make artistes no perform on time, dis on start rumour again about weda di two superstars true-true dey date.
As for Falz, na di wey im cari imself enta stage with Simi shut down show naim totori pipo.
As Video of one of di songs wey dem do since 2016 'Chemistry' land for May dis year.
Di love triangle rumours wey dey fly between dis three no be here.
Las las di performance sweet everyone for bodi
Simi na one of di trending artists for Nigeria now wey dey perform with live band as odas na pipo like Adekunle Gold and Johnny Drille.
Pipo gbadun her live performance say with all di stress of wetin happun before di show start sef, she no miss one note for her singing.