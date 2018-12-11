Pipo wey dey come buy tea from Harisu Manniru hand na mostly pipo wey dey in a hurry wey wan go work or dia place of business so dey want di hot tea to cool as fast as possible.

Old generation of tea sellers develop dis skill of pouring di tea like spring from one cup to di oda wia one drop no go smell ground.

Harisu wey don spend 15 years as tea seller sabi am wela but im neighbor close to im shop no sabi dis style.

Tea business dey employ thousands of young pipo for Kano, northern Nigeria wia Harisu dey live.

Video: Mansur Abubakar