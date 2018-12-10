Image copyright Getty Images

Ghana Geological Authority say di earth tremor wey hit Weija Gbawe be evidence di area go fit experience earthquake at some point, dem no fit tell when but from what dem dey see, e go happen.

Director for Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) Greater, Dr Boamah talk BBC Pidgin say dema Achimota station record signal of magnitude 4.

Residents for Ghana wey dey areas like Some Weija, Gbawe, McCarthy Hill for Ga South Municipality which dey Accra experience some minor earth tremor Sunday morning which cause massive fear den panic.

Most of dem enter social media dey talk what dem experience

GGSA Director, Dr Boamah reveal say dis year alone dem experience two major tremors for disame area, which be evidence say di earthquake zone still be active so people for dey guard.

BBC Pidgin investigations also reveal say Netherlands based organisation Diatrianum predict say "exceptional critical planetary geometry go fit trigger large seismic activity from di 7th to 10th of December, possibly peaking 7.8 to 8.8 magnitude."

But di organisation point out say from dema research dis fit hit any part of di world especially on Sunday November 9, 2018, check like dat dema prediction wey hit Ghana,

GGSA say di National Disaster Management Authority for Ghana for start dey look at how dem go ensure safety of residence sake of once di tremors dey happen earthquake fit follow at any time.