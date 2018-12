Image copyright Abubakar Ibrahim Image example Youth for di empowerment programme

Na last week Kano State Goment give 3,745 youths N10,000 and small repair kits say to make dem start GSM business as repairers or pipo wey dey sell.

Di problem wey dey dia be say, some of di youths dey complain say no be wetin dem expect as wetin dem give dem too small for dat kain business while some say di money neva reach dia hand up till now.

Faisal Zubairu na one of di youths and e tell BBC News Pidgin say some of im friends even finish di money before di end of di day wey dem collect am.

"How u go give pesin N10k and kits wey be N6k to take start GSM repair business for dis day and age, dis no be 2001 wey pipo dey use chintiri phones and accessories."

"Some of my friends tok say dem even finish di money before the end of dat day because as di goment first tell dem say GSM empowerment dem dey expect big money from 100k and above."

Oda youths like Musa Sani and Danladi Abu also agree with wetin Faisal tok and say most of di beneficiaries na politicians boys wey no get business for mind.

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development Murtala Sulen Garo na im dey in charge of the scheme and when BBC News Pidgin call am several times to answer wetin dis youths dey tok e no answer or respond to text message.

Oda schemes wey cause kasala

Dis no be di first time wey empowerment scheme for Kano dey cause kata kata, oad ones too join.

Tea Seller empowerment

Last year when di goment spend N208 million to empower 5200 tea sellers (Mai Shayi) for dia trade, dis same wahala happen as di real tea sellers complain say no be dia original pipo get di thing but thugs of politicians and moreover wetin one crate of egg, one carton of noodles plus one milk and bournvita go do for real business.

Married women empowerment

Dis one too happen last year when goment bring over 6000 married women from di 44 local goments wey dey Kano to come learn trade wey go help dem as dem be housewives.

Dis project also chop N70 million and some of di tins wey women learn dia na how to make pap and fry Akara wey some pipo say di women already sabi.

As di goment prepare to empower another 12000 women wey wan learn hand work in the beginning of next year many dey hope say dis one go dey free from any palava.