Image copyright Agbor Balla Image example Agbor Balla na Cameroon human rights lawyer

As de world celebrate number 70 years human rights, groups for Anglophone regions say de human rights situation with de fighting weh e di go on since over bad.

For Northwest and Southwest regions, human rights no di exist, deh di kill pipo any how, arrests weh deh no follow correct process, torture, some kana inhuman treatment, kidnappings, burn-burn villages and schools, Felix Nkongho Agbor Balla, Director for centre for human rights and democracy in Africa, CHRDA and Colbert Gkwain, Director for Common Factor tell BBC Pidgin.

For de two regions, no right for education, right for shelter no dey as deh di burn-burn down villages, no right for freedom of speech and expression, not to tok about right to life as pipo di survive na by luck.

"Wen you wake for morning weh you nova die you di glad because any tin fit happen any taim, de rights dem weh deh dey inside international declaration for human rights no di hold for anglophone regions again" Na so Colbert Gkwain tok.

"Goment get for make sure say deh promote and protect human rights and make sure say punish de pipo weh deh di violet de rights, all side goment and armed groups", Agbor Balla add.

President for national Human rights and democracy commission, Chemuta Banda Divine tell BBC Pidgin say as deh join de world for mark de day, deh shine eye for pipo weh deh di run form dis kontris for seka bad economic situation.

E say deh commission di worry for de situation for anglophone regions and wan all parties for make way for dialogue.

Chemuta Banda say from dia visit for prisons, de situation for prisoners from Northwest and Southwest regions di worry.

Amnesty international for e human rights report say, as one civil society leader Franklin Mowha disappear for Southwest Cameroon as e di check pipo weh deh run for seka de crisis e show how goment di use force and di stop information for circulate as military and armed groups fi fight for kontri.