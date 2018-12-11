Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Caf presido Ahmad Ahmad

Di executive committee for di Confederation of African Football (Caf) go do special meeting for 9 January to choose di new host for di 2019 Nations Cup.

Caf dey find new location for di African competition afta dem comot am from Cameroon hand unto say dia preparation dey slack.

Kontris get deadline of 2200GMT on 14 December to submit official bid to host di 24-team competition wey go begin for June next year.

Even though Morocco and Congo-Brazzaville don show interest, no-one don declare officially say dem ready to host di event.

Afta CAF take host rights for Cameroon, goment say na injustice, some pipo sa na correct

South Africa Football Association (Safa) go sidon do meeting wit di kontri sports minister Tokozile Xasa today to gree weda dem go dey among kontris wey go bid.

Xasa bin tok say South Africa go like to host di event for di third time but she confess say she go need more informate from Safa before dem go put finishing touch for di offer.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast captain Serge Aurier don blast Caf afta e president drop sign say e wan give Cameroon di 2021 hosting right, wey go scata di plan of im own kontri.

Caf President Ahmad bin open up last week, wen im say Ivory Coast go instead host AFCON 2023 - but di governing bodi of Caf never confirm di plan.

Aurier tell French television say na ''stupid" decision, and na politics dey ginger di Caf presido.