Man kill im four pikin, commit suicide for Rivers State

Image copyright Getty Images

One man don kill imsef and im four pikin afta e burn im house down for Eleme, Rivers State, South South Nigeria.

Tori be say di man first pursue im wife comot house di night before di incident.

Police tok tok pesin for Rivers State, Nnamdi Omoni confam to BBC Pidgin say di 35 year old man strangle im four pikin wey dey eight, five, three and one and half years old.

" For early morning today, police for Eleme get report wen di landlord, one Gomba go report di mata say one Archibong Patrick, 35 years old from Cross River State strangle im four pikins den put fire for di house and kill imsef."

"Our men go dia go collect di body of di four pikins and di man go mortuary wia dem go do autopsy and we don transfer di case file to di State CID for thorough investigation." Na so Omoni tok.

Tori be say di man na Ogoja man and pipo wey dey around naim stop di fire wey start around one o'clock on Tuesday morning so e no spread reach oda houses for di area.