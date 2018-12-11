Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria lawyer say car na private place and so no be crime to nak inside dia

Plenti pipo for Nigeria including lawyer and Police don chook mouth inside di argument weda na crime to have sex inside car afta one couple face serious disgrace wen pipo catch dem dey do kerewa inside dia motor recently for Lagos state, South West of di kontri.

Barrister Chijioke Jonathan Agi tell BBC pidgin say no be crime for inside Nigeria, if two adult dey do am inside dia motor, e say sometin no be crime except di action dey for law as offence.

"For any action to be offence, law go don already dey ground wey tok say dat action na offence."

"Under our Nigeria law, to sex for public place no be criminal offence provided no be for church, shrine, or mosque dem do am, sake of say make pipo no accuse dem say dem make dia place of worship no dey holy again and provided say di two pipo na adult and dem get agreement between each oda before dem do am." Na so Jonathan tok.

police and lawyer say no be crime to do kerewa inside your motor

Meanwhile, Police Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), Abayomi Shogunle tok say no be crime at all for two adult to do kerewa for public place.

According to di reply wey oga Shogunle give one pesin for twitter, e say provided dem no do di 'sex for place of worship' and say di two pesin don reach '18 years or above.'

E add say make dem also be correct agreement between di two, and make dem no be opposite sex - like man to man or woman to woman as e be say gay paro na still big crime for Nigeria.

Barrister Chijioke tok say if pipo catch couple dey nak for inside dia motor, at worst e go only affect dia reputation as couple or pipo fit see am as nuisance but difference dey between nuisance and crime.

"E get wetin we dey call corrupting public morality for Law but for dis case of couple wey dey have sex for dia car, dem no corrupt public morality because two of dem dey dia car."

"Dat car na private place even though dem no dey dia own room. Dem dey covered and dia plan no be to corrupt public morality because dem no do am in a way for pipo to see dem."

E add say pipo no go fit interpret di action say na di same tin wit 'corrupting public morality.'

To end di argument wey don dey go on for social media, Mr Shogunle advise any pesin wey pipo dey threaten wit arrest on top dis mata to carry dia complaint go Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit of di Nigerian police.