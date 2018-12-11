Image example Pipo bin hail di 2015 Peace Accord say e help maintain peace for di election

Presidential candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, no show face for di signing of one peace agreement for 2019 presidential candidates for Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari bin dey di International Conference Centre to join oda candidates sign di peace agreement, wey di National Peace Committee write.

Former Nigerian military ruler Abdulsalami Abubakar na im be di chairmo of di committee wey dey organise di signing.

Dis na di second time wey organisers dey make presidential candidates sign di agreement, and oga Abubakar say make all di candidates ensure say dem promote peace and violence free election.

E no dey clear now why Atiku Abubakar no show for di event, but Rev Fr Matthew Kukah wey be part of di organisers, tell BBC Pidgin say dem invite all di candidates.