Image copyright Wikimedia Commons Image example Yaba college of Technology, Lagos

Lecturers union for goment owned polytechnics wey be Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Wednesday begin strike till further notice all over Nigeria

ASUP National President Usman Dutse confam to BBC News Pidgin say, 'dis strike na sake of failure of di federal goment to implement di 2009 and 2017 agreements dem gree wit di union'.

Dutse say di areas wey ginger dem to declare di nationwide strike include;

Failure to implement di NEEDS assessment report for 2014

Failure to pay staff salaries/arrears for goment polytechnics

Torchlight of scheme of service

Reduce of pension

Sack of members by school chief executives' unto dia union activities

and oda reduce of staff salaries

Na for di 93rd National Executive Council meeting wey happun for Yaba College of Technology, Lagos state, south south Nigeria on 29 November ASUP bin decide to begin strike from 12 December.

Dutse tok say dem expect all dia members for public polytechnics to follow di strike order.

Dis strike action dey happun as di join bodi for university staff workers, ASUU dey on strike.