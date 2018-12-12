ASUP Strike: Nigeria polytechnics dey for lock and bolt until further notice as lecturers don begin nationwide strike
Lecturers union for goment owned polytechnics wey be Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Wednesday begin strike till further notice all over Nigeria
ASUP National President Usman Dutse confam to BBC News Pidgin say, 'dis strike na sake of failure of di federal goment to implement di 2009 and 2017 agreements dem gree wit di union'.
Dutse say di areas wey ginger dem to declare di nationwide strike include;
- Failure to implement di NEEDS assessment report for 2014
- Failure to pay staff salaries/arrears for goment polytechnics
- Torchlight of scheme of service
- Reduce of pension
- Sack of members by school chief executives' unto dia union activities
- and oda reduce of staff salaries
Na for di 93rd National Executive Council meeting wey happun for Yaba College of Technology, Lagos state, south south Nigeria on 29 November ASUP bin decide to begin strike from 12 December.
Dutse tok say dem expect all dia members for public polytechnics to follow di strike order.
Dis strike action dey happun as di join bodi for university staff workers, ASUU dey on strike.