Theresa May

UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday promise to fight leadership battle inside her own Conservative party wit 'evri tin wey she get'.

Madam May dey face vote of no confidence afta some lawmakers for di ruling party gada di 48 votes dem need to press di leadership challenge button.

Di lawmakers provoke sake of say dem no like di May UK-comot-deal-from-di-European Union a.k.a Brexit.

Di lawmakers feel say her comot plan no dey give UK advantage over Europe.

Di party election go happun between 18:00 GMT and 20:00 GMT dis evening.

If May lose dis contest as party leader, she go also waka comot di office of Prime Minister and di kontri go get new leader.

Brexit na e comot former UK Prime Minister David Cameron from office in 2016

Mrs May tok say to change leader go ''put di future of Britain inside risk and cause confusion wey e no need''.

She say new prime minister go cancel di timetable to comot from Europe for 29 March 2019 ''delay or even stop Brexit''.

Mrs May become prime minister for 2016 just afta UK do referendum for wia dem gree say di kontri go comot di European Union.

Dis result na e claim di match brake for di career of former prime minister David Cameron.