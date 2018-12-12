Image copyright Getty Images Image example Rwanda na anoda African kontri wey don use drone deliver medical supplies too

Members of Parliament for Ghana don approve di controversial $12.5million USD dollars blood for drones wey some minority members describe di deal as 'cocaine' business sake of di huge cost den profit margins involved.

Di deal which dey cover for design, installation den operation of drones go help transport medical supplies to hospitals, rural regions of Ghana.

"Di drone agreement be very straightforward so e be very easy to approve for parliament, but di RTI Bill make ready since di 5th parliament so how say dem no pass am after almost 20 years. According to wetin Lawyer Samson Lardi Anyenini who be spokesperson for di RTI Coalition tell BBC News Pidgin

"Di big big lie by pipo who for know beta who dey claim say if dem pass RTI Bill government business go come to a halt be lie from di pit of hell, sake of exemption clause saf dey which protect some sensitive military formation den tins" oga Anyenini add.

"Wana representatives for Parliament prove say dem only dey push executive driven interest den dema own personal interests, at di expense of di people wey put dem in Parliament who dey demand RTI Bill." Rasheed Draman, Executive Director for Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs - wey be think-tank group tell BBC News Pidgin on Wednesday.

Tori be say Parliament defer di deal twice before dem finally approve am by a majority vote of 102 against 58 MPs who vote against di deal.

Minority MP Cassiel Ato Forson, accuse Vice President Bawumia say dem di company to execute di project Fly Zipline go make over 600 percent profit on di deal.

Some Ghanaians bore sake of dem dey wonder how come Right to Information (RTI) Bill still dey sit there without passing but procurement deals like di drones for blood wey be controversial dem get time debate am den approve.

Di deal dey make Ghana pipo dema call di parliament 'rubber stamp' - Ghana Parliament over di years gain reputation say dem be 'rubber stamp' sake of how dem just dey approve things wey dey come from di executive.

Check out some reactions from Ghanaians who dey wonder how drones deal get approval.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, give assurance say dem go pass di Right to Information (RTI) Bill dis year before the end of session on Saturday, December 22, but now dem dey talk say e check like 2019 dem go fit try pass di RTI Bill.