Image copyright Nigeria Army

Nigerian army on Wednesday say dem don catch three gun dealers for Niger State inside north central part of di kontri.

Na soldiers from operation WHIRL PUNCH wey military organise to stop dis kain tin gbab di three suspects for stop and search wey dem do for one check point inside di state on Tuesday.

One tok-tok pesin of for army division one Colonel Muhammad Dole say say di weapons wey dem seize include 44 single barrel guns and 351 bullets wey di suspects carry inside Toyota Corolla moto.

Investigations wey army say dem do show say di suspects dey carry di weapons go Bena in Danko/Wasagu Local Government of Kebbi State wey dey share border with Zamfara State wey get problems of armed banditry.

Finally Army beg members of di public say make dem dey shine dia eyes and if dem see any parole wey dem no trust make dem report am sharp sharp.