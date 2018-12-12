2019 Election: Atiku Abubakar, Oby Ezekwesili don finally sign peace pact

  • 12 December 2018
Atiku Abubakar, Oby Ezekwesili don finally sign peace pact Image copyright Other

Two presidential candidates, opposition party Peoples Democratic Party - PDP, Atiku Abubakar and Oby Ezekwesili of di Allied Congress party of Nigeria on Wednesday sign di peace agreement to avoid katakata for Nigeria 2019 election.

Di two candidates plus some oda presidential candidates bin no show wen president Muhammadu Buhari wey be All Progressive Congress candidate sign di accord for Abuja on Tuesday.

Na Oby first sign am for morning. Later Atiku later come sign.

Dem no support media player for your device
Oby Ezekwesili

Topics Wey Dem Resemble

Another thing we de for inside dis tori