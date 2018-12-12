Image copyright Other

Two presidential candidates, opposition party Peoples Democratic Party - PDP, Atiku Abubakar and Oby Ezekwesili of di Allied Congress party of Nigeria on Wednesday sign di peace agreement to avoid katakata for Nigeria 2019 election.

Di two candidates plus some oda presidential candidates bin no show wen president Muhammadu Buhari wey be All Progressive Congress candidate sign di accord for Abuja on Tuesday.

Na Oby first sign am for morning. Later Atiku later come sign.