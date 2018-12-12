2019 elections: Things inside peace accord wey Nigeria presidential candidates sign

Image example Presidential candidates for Nigeria bin also sign di agreement before di 2015 election

Since Tuesday and Wednesday for Nigeria, some candidates wey dey contest di 2019 presidential election don dey Abuja to sign one agreement wey go help prevent katakata, before, during and afta di election.

On Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari of di All Progressives Congress bin dey ground to sign im own, while on Wednesday Atiku Abubakar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Oby Ezekwesili from Allied Congress party show face to sign dia own peace agreement.

Dis na di second time wey organisers dey make presidential candidates sign di agreement, and oga Abubakar say make all di candidates ensure say dem promote peace and violence free election. Former Nigerian military ruler Abdulsalami Abubakar na im be di chairmo of di committee wey dey organise di signing.

Wetin di agreement tok.

For dis peace agreement, dem want make di candidates avoid hate speech, fake news or any action wey fit cause palava for di kontri.

According to wetin dey di document, di candidate, dia political party plus agents:

Go run campaigns wey go dey based on particular mata wey dey worry di kontri and promise not to do campaigns wey dem go dey attack religion, tribe or ethnic group

Go avoid statements, announcements, declaration or tok-tok wey fit cause kasala before, during and afta di elections

Go dey loyal and cooperate wit di National Peace Committee - wey be respected statesmen and women, traditional and religious leaders- wey dey monitor to make sure say everibody obey di agreement

Go support all di institutions of goment including INEC and security agencies to take action and see dem as pipo wey no dey do pacha or ojoro

Go speak out for public and no keep quiet for tok/statement wey dey provoke pipo and dey against any kind of electoral violence, weda na dia supporters or opponents do am.

As e be so, no be all of di presidential candidates don sign di peace agreement but dem still dey expect dem to sign am.