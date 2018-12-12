Lagos Police don reverse, say 'sex in di car' na offence

Image copyright Peter Bischoff

Nigeria Police for Lagos State don sama warning give public, say na 'Indecent Act' for pesin to do 'sex inside car' for public place inside di state.

Dis dey happun two days afta head of Police Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), Abayomi Shogunle tok say no be crime at all for two adult to do kerewa for public place.

But Head of Legal for Lagos State Police Command, don tell BBC Pidgin say na offence wey fall under indecent act, to do di do inside car, for public.

"Lagos State criminal law of 2011 wey some pipo fit site as 2015, under section 134 and 136, make am offence.

"To have sex for car for public place like park, railside, beach, dis na immoral act.

"Di law dey to about morality and di state tok say immoral act like dat no suppose happun for public space.

"Anybodi wey wan get fun, make im go do am for im house," na so di CP Legal tok.

Di Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti bin don bring out statement on Wednesday say dem receive advise from di Director of Public Prosecution of di state Ministry of Justice and di Legal Department of di State Police Command, Panti, Yaba based on di one wey oga Sogunle bin tok.

According to wetin dey di statement, pesin fit collect to two or three years imprisonment based on dis kerewa inside car for public.Oga Oti add say na di same tin wit section 231 of di Criminal Code Act wey dey for Federal law and also apply to states wey no be northern states wia Penal Code dey applicable also make Indecent Acts get punishment.