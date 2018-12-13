African Action Congress candidate for Nigeria 2019 presidential election Omoyele Sowore say na fear make Nigeria Election Debate Group -NEDG no call am come follow do presidential debate.

Na only five Candidates including President Muhammadu Buhari and main opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar wey NEDG and Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria pick for di Presidential Debate wey go happun for for January, 2019.

Dis na di three things wey Nigerians go miss wey di Sahara Reporters publisher for tok for di debate.

Free to use and sell Marijuana(igbo)- Sowore bin argue say many kontris in di world don realise di benefit wey igbo get both for melecine and export as e fit bring moni. Na wetin make e say if im become president e go make dealing in igbo not to be a crime again and dis debate for be good time to hear as im wan do am. Minimum wage of N100,000 - As states and labour pipo still dey argue about di N30,000 minimum wage wey NLC want, Sowore don yan say im own na N100,000 minimum wage e go be, e yan say Nigeria fit afford am and na wetin im go pay. Agains dis point na for dis debate im go do am. 21, 000 megawatts electricity within one year - Di publisher wey wan be presido for use dis debate argue why Nigeria still dey maintain averagely 3000 megawatts wen di konrei suppose don pass dis level. Di UNILAG graduate tok say im plan na to add atleast 21,000 megawatts to make am 24,000 within im first year.

