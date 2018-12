Ghana Police dey on manhunt for pastor after man drown during river baptism

Image copyright Donat Sorokin Image example Baptism dey important for most Christians

Twenty year old man die mysteriously for Ghana after he drown during en baptism for River Densu, which Accra.

BBC Pidgin Reporter Favour Nunoo talk plus Accra Regional Police Command spokesperson DSP Afia Tenge who confirm di incident talk say dem proceed to di scene upon di news den arrest one junior pastor.

For video which dey circulate on social media for Accra, di young man dey stand at di river en mouth plus en pastor wey dem put am inside di water first time, after small prayers di pastor immerse am for di second time, that be when he start dey drown.

See di video below as den publish for Ghana In Africa Facebook page.

Di incident which happen on Sunday, 9 December 2018 make some people start dey question on social media say why person go lose en life sake of religious ritual.

Di deceased en family say dem no go blame anyone for di incident, what dem want now be say dem go bury dema brother wey die.

Police talk BBC Pidgin say dem recover di body, wey dem deposit am for Police Hospital mortuary for preservation den autopsy before dem go release am give di family.

Meanwhile, police say dem detain di suspect whilst den dey search for di head pastor of di said church for interrogation.