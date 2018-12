Image copyright Getty Images

Atiku Abubakar, Osun Election and di song Fever by musician Wizkid na some of di tins wey Nigerians search-search pass according to di 2018 Year in Search list wey Google release on Wednesday.

Di Google Year in Search list na sometin wey di company Google, dey release every year to show wetin pipo search and find inside di 12 months of di year all over di world.

For Nigeria different tins from pipo, to events, music and even movies naim pipo search for throuout di year.

People

Former Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez naim be di number one pesin wey Nigerians search ontop google for di year 2018. Na for January dis year naim Sanchez move go Manchester United.

Atiku Abubakar na number six ontop di list, di former Vice President declare come win di presidential ticket of di opposition Peoples Democratic Party to run for di 2019 elections.

Afta Abubakar na Tosyn Bucknor, di Nigerian Broadcaster and Radio Personality death for November shake pipo both for Nigeria and abroad.

News

Under dis category di number one tin pipo find na tori about di Osun election wey happun for Nigeria for September.

Movies

Di number one movie wey pipo search for na Black Panther. Di movie ginger pipo wen e land Nigeria for February sotay pipo still dey do 'Wakanda' forever up till today.

Music

Di number one song wey pipo find for Nigeria for 2018 na Fever by Wizkid. Wizkid and Tiwa Savage move shake social media make pipo open mouth wen di video drop for November. E spark rumour wey never still clear about dia relationship status.

Questions

Di number one qweshion pipo ask na 'How to check Jamb result'.