Image copyright House of Representatives

One bill wey 22 lawmakers join-bodi write to return Nigeria to parliamentary system of govment don pass first reading for di lower chamber of di kontri National Assembly, local media dey report.

Di group of House of Representatives members wey belong to different politic party tell tori pipo on Thursday say di presidential system of goment don become too expensive and e no dey give Nigerians di best type of leadership.

Parliamentary system of goment na di one wey lawmakers go elect among demsef who go be head of goment alias Prime Minister, inside dat arrange no be di pipo go elect di leader of di kontri as be di practice now for Nigeria where di pipo dey elect President wey be head of goment for presidential system of goment.

Image copyright @HouseNGR Image example Nigeria House of Representatives

Di lawmakers, wey say dem don already increase to 71 pipo wey dey support di bill say dem dey collect more names of lawmakers wey go sign and support dia move, sand say dem sure say dem go get di two-out of-three majority wey dem need to change di law wey go see Nigeria return to parliamentary system of government.

Hon. Nicholas Osai (Delta, PDP), wey present dia case to House of Representatives tori pipo say di aim na to bring about beta collabo for goment unto executive and legislature parol, according toTHISDAY Newspaper report.