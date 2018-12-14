One Federal High Court for southern Nigeria don set judgement day for case wey di kontri main opposition PDP want to block di ruling APC from contesting 2019 election for oil rich Rivers State.

Justice J. K. Omotosho for Federal High Court 5 Port Harcourt hear all di arguments from all di parties Thursday come adjourn di case to 7 January, 2019 wen im go give judgement.

Di Peoples Democratic Party PDP dey ask Federal High Court for Port Harcourt say make dem declare say di All Progressives Congress APC for Rivers State no get candidates for di 2019 general elections and mandate di Independent National Electoral Commission INEC make dem no recognise any candidate for di APC.

Dem no support media player for your device I no be Amaechi boy, I go inherit im friends, win over im enemies -Tonye Cole

Wetin make PDP carry APC and INEC go court

Lawyer for PDP Dike Udenna explain say dia interest for di matter na say, PDP na registered political party for Nigeria wey get candidates wey go contest di 2019 general elections so na dia right to check weda oda pipo wey dey contest di same election with dem don do evritin wey dem suppose do and comply with all di laws wey dey regulate di conduct of election.

So dem come court because APC wan contest di election but dem neva comply with di law to hold valid primaries and INEC dey allow dem and dis one dem say dey against Section 87(1) wey say for any political party to contest election, dem must hold primaries.

Image example Kayode Olatoke

"We no dey interested for di palava wey dey inside APC, but di judgement of High Court wey nullify dia primaries na fact so because of dat fact dem fit tok say dem don comply with section 87(1)? So if dem neva comply den dem no qualify to stand for di election.

So wetin we want di court to do na to interpret di constitutional provisions and di provisions for di electoral act including Section 87(1) and tell us weda political party wey no conduct primaries dey qualified, get right to participate for general elections."

Image example Dike Udenna

Lawyer for APC Kayode Olatoke say wetin concern PDP for di mata say dem just dey poke nose for wetin no concern dem.

"PDP na busybody wey wan interfer for wetin dey happen for anoda political party. One party no fit complain against di way and manner anoda political party conduct dia primaries. So even if you get any case, wait until afta di election den go challenge dem for tribunal but no be for here." Na so Olatoke tok.