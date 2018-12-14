Image copyright President Paul Biya/@PR_Paul_BIYA Image example President Paul Biya

Cameroon Defence Minister, Joseph Beti Assomo explain on Friday say 'dangerous terrorists' weh deh di plan and command insecurity crises for Anglophone regions no bi among deh 289 pipo weh president Biya forgive.

Na only de pipo weh deh check dia case fain-fain see say dia crime no big go komot for prison, di minister tok.

But, separatists say de number, 289 Anglophone prisoners, na 'big joke'.

Chris Anu, communication secretary for Southern Cameroons interim goverment for Amba TV say peace go only kam back if goment free all Anglophones weh deh dey for prison for seka de crisis.

Skip Twitter post by @PR_Paul_BIYA I have ordered the discontinuance of proceedings pending before the Military Tribunals against 289 detainees – arrested for misdemeanours, in connection with the crisis in the North-West and South-West Regions.#PaulBiya#Cameroon — President Paul BIYA (@PR_Paul_BIYA) December 13, 2018

Tori be say hearing go bi for military court for de five prisons, Bamenda, Bafoussam, Buea, Douala and Yaounde dis December 14, afta dat list for de pipo weh deh go free go komot.

For now e bi clear deh number for pipo weh deh go free for each prison.

Bafoussam, 16 pipo, Bamenda 49, Buea 99, Douala, 14, Yaounde central prison, 82, principal prison, 3, Gendarmarie, 33 and two for judicial police.

Image copyright President Biya

Since de crisis start for 2016, deh don put plenty Anglophones dem for ngata.

Rights group Central African Human Rights Defenders Network REDHAC bin don komot list for 1000 pipo weh deh dey prison for sea de Anglophone crisis.