Image copyright Getty Images Image example UK Prime Minister Theresa May

UK Prime Minister Theresa May don win vote of confidence inside di ruling Conservative Party wey happun late Wednesday.

Madam May enta boxing ring to fight off opponents inside her own party wey no like di way she dey handle di UK comot deal from di European Union (EU) alias Brexit.

Di lawmakers feel say her comot plan no sweet for di UK, say na EU e dey favour pass, so dem gada di 48 votes dem need to press di leadership challenge button.

If she bin lose di leadership of di party, she for also lose power as prime minister because na party leader dey become prime minister.

But dis win no mean say Theresa May fit begin dance shaku shaku.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Some of di Conservative Party members wey oppose Mrs May Brexit plan

'Nobodi predict say e go reach 33% of party members wey go vote against Mrs May

One wahala be say she win di confidence vote by 200 pipo wey support her against 117 wey oppose am.

Dis result mean say e don divide di party as 33% of her own lawmakers from now no go continue to see eye to eye wit any of her plans.

Even worse be say dem fit give support to di main opposition Labour Party to vote against any Brexit bill she wan make law for parliament na stalemate dem dey call dis wan.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, wey be one of di senior Conservative lawmakers wey dey lead opposition to May, say ''dis na terrible result for di prime minister'' and im advice her make she resign.

Anoda Conservative lawmaker Mark Francois tell BBC say dis 117 na big number, more than wetin anybodi predict and im advice for her na say make she tink wetin she wan do next.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Mrs May go comot No. 10 Downing Street before di kontri next general election

2022 expiry date for May

Conservative Party rule tok say nobodi fit challenge party leader two times in one year, so for di next 12 months Mrs May go still tanda inside No. 10 Downing street.

But even before di vote of confidence begin for yesterday evening, May bin tell her party members say she go resign as party leader before di next general election for 2022.

Dis reason for dis tok na to ginger members wey no sure weda to support am to at least get small patience for anoda four years only.

As di second woman leader of UK goment e go disappoint May say she no go reach di over 11 years wey Margaret Thatcher di first woman leader clock as di longest UK prime minister.

Some UK newspapers dis morning tok say e no go too tey before May go pack her load comot from goment afta dis vote of confidence.

Many pipo go remember Mrs. May, afta she for don comot office, as 'Brexit Prime Minister' wey dey run up and down, like fowl wey no get head dey quench fire up and down.

So for one corner she don win anoda political battle but las las di war no sure for her.