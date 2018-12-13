National Population Commission still dey collect moni to register pikin

Image copyright Science Photo Library

Nearly 24 hours afta Nigeria House of Representatives say make National Population Commission stop to collect moni for birth certificate, some of di centres for di capital Abuja still dey collect moni from parents dem.

BBC Pidgin visit di Family Health Centre for Area 2 Garki, come find out say to register pikin wey be around 60 days ma N500 while pikin wey pass dat age go pay N4,000.

For Mpape and Nyanya wia dem also get registration centres, na still di same moni dem dey collect.

Wen BBC Pidgin go di National Population Commission office to ask dem kwesion on top di mata, dem say di Director of information, Muhammadu Musa no dey and until dem get clearance to tok, dem no go fit ansa.

Na dis moni for certificate wahala make lawmaker, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha table di mata for chambers say dis practice dey make am difficult for parents for rural communities to get birth certificate for dia pikin dem.

Her motion come make oda lawmakers para say make NPC return all di moni wey e don collect and stop di contractors wey e dey use to do di job.

Image example Di Child Registration Form

Only 46.8 of Nigeria pikin get certificate

According to UNICEF Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (2016-2017) out of di five million pikin dem dey born every year for Nigeria, na only 46.8 percent of dem get birth certificate.

Di situation bin bad pass for 2010 wen about 70 percent of pikin wey dem born no get certificate

Dis one simply means say all those wey no get certificate by law no exist.

"Section five of di Child Rights Act say every child get right to im name and di birth of every child gatz dey registered," according to di report.

According to di Unicef report, poor pikin dem, orphans or pikin wey teenage girls born as well as those dem born during katakata na dem plenti pass wey no get birth certificate.