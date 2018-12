President Biya don forgive 289 Prisoners for Anglophone Crisis

Image copyright Reuters

Cameroon President Paul Biya don sign decree for free 289 pipo dem weh deh dey prison seka Anglophone Crisis.

For now e nova be clear who dem bi concerned but na minister for defence go make sure say deh pipo dem komot prison.

Dis presidential forgiveness di kam afta Paul Biya create Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee.

Deh install Fai Yengo Francis, President for dis committee on Thursday for Prime Minister e office.